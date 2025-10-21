OmuAran, neighbouring communities commend Kwara Govt on water rehabilitation

..Pleads for expansion.

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

The residents of Omuaran and neighbouring communities in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state have commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the rehabilitation of the water project, now at 90% completion, awaiting transformer installation and a few finishing touches to commence distribution.

Recall that the water project initiated by the military administration of Col David Bamigboye in 1977, was later commissioned on September 8,1979 by the military administrator Col Sunday Oriny A Ifere.

The water project which had experienced various interventions by the past governments, was also in a state of disrepair when the current administration intervened.

Residents who spoke with journalists narrated inconveniences and severe difficulties suffered, particularly during dry seasons, in search of potable water.

They however expressed gladness that very soon the water works project would help many homes and individuals as pipes have already been laid at various homes, marketplaces and strategic centers .

Speaking during a tour of projects in Kwara South district, the traditional ruler of the ancient town, the Olomu of Omu Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Oladele Adeoti Akolade Agboluaje, expressed satisfaction over the water rehabilitation project, describing it as a life saver.

Represented by his traditional chiefs, the traditional ruler through the spokesperson of the chiefs, Chief Petu Aran of Omu-Aran, High Chief Lawrence Oladele- Ajiboye, noted that the water project then served the whole community with the neighbouring communities but that today population explosion had increased the population.

The monarch, explained that the continuous growth and development of the town and the neighbouring communities therefore would not allow the rehabilitated water project to effectively serve the community as expected.

According to him:”Between when this water project was commissioned and now, Omuaran has multiplied same with the neighbouring communities it used to serve effectively then.

“By the time, this water project start distribution it can only serve about 50% of residents in Omuaran alone let alone the neighbouring communities.

“So,we are appealing to our amiable Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to please expand the water project for us so that it can serve the whole residents of OmuAran and even our neighbouring communities.”

He added that:”The water supply was extended to such towns as Odo-Owa and Iloffa before. So, it needs further expansion. However, on behalf of Olomu in Council, we thank our people’s governor, Malam Abdulrazaq for the efforts and commitment toward the rehabilitation of the water plant.”

Speaking further,he said:”We want more engineers and additional work force to monitor operation of the water works and supply in our community.

“Equally important,we need government securities to protect this water site from being looted by criminals, though we have few local security men provided by the community,but they aren’t enough.”he said.

He also commended the governor for approval given for construction of the Omu-Aran 5.2kilometres township road, and completion of Omu Aran-Oko road.

“We also want to appreciate the governor for appointing one of our sons as CMD of the Thomas Adewumi Teaching Hospital”. he said

Also speaking, the Site Supervisor Mr. Tunde Adewale, said that the rehabilitation project is 90% completed.

Adewale, who said that the water works rehabilitation project has reached final stage, added that all the treatment plants are set.

“All the treatment plants are set.The pumps have been installed and new machines have been installed as directed by the Kwara state government.

“The rehabilitation commenced since February 2025, and we have been supported with all our demands to perfect the project.

“We have done a 1,200 kilometers expansion and it will cover 50 per cent of the community after completion.

“I can confirm to you that the project is 90 per cent done. We only need a 500KV transformer to complete the rehabilitation”, he said.

He also said that the newly installed pumps would pump at 70 litres per seconds and could travel at 160 meters head.