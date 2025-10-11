By Seun Oketooto

The drums have quietened, the chants have settled, the sacred Aare crown has been returned to its chamber and Olojo Festival of 2025 has gracefully come to an end in Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba civilization. Yet, as the echoes of history fade into memory, one must ask the critical question: Olojo Festival is over, what next?

The Olojo Festival is not just a cultural pageant, it is a global convergence of spirituality, diplomacy and economics. At its core, it is the symbolic renewal of life, leadership and unity for the Yoruba race, continent of Africa and humanity at large. It is a reminder that culture is not a relic of the past but a powerful driver of modern relevance one that can shape national identity, international diplomacy, and even economic prosperity.““CULTURE AS AN ECONOMIC DRIVER““Across the world, festivals like Brazil’s Rio Carnival and India’s Diwali inject billions of dollars into local and national GDPs annually. The Olojo Festival has the same potential. Each year, Ile-Ife welcomes visitors from within and beyond Africa. Hotels fill up, markets thrive, transportation booms, artisans showcase crafts, and traditional cuisine enjoys unprecedented demand. What this demonstrates is clear: cultural heritage can fuel tourism, create jobs, and expand Nigeria’s non-oil revenue base.““BEYOND

Tourism: A diplomatic goldmine

When global leaders, diplomats and investors witness the sacred rituals of Olojo, they are not just observing tradition, they are experiencing the depth of Yoruba civilization. Festivals are silent embassies of culture, serving as soft power tools that strengthen international relations. Just as Japan exports its cultural identity through technology and tradition, Nigeria must use Olojo as a cultural diplomacy platform to project Yoruba civilization as a partner in global development.

Investment opportunities in culture

With the right strategic planning, Olojo Festival can evolve into an international cultural economy hub. Investment opportunities abound: cultural tourism infrastructure, creative industries, fashion, music, film, art exhibitions, heritage preservation projects and academic research partnerships. A well-curated festival calendar, supported by private-public partnerships, could make Olojo an annual economic driver generating foreign exchange and attracting investors into hospitality, ICT, real estate and logistics.

The role of government and private sector

To maximize this potential, Nigeria must deliberately integrate Olojo into its GDP development strategies.“The Ministry of Culture, Arts and Tourism in collaboration with state and local governments should create incentives for investors to develop world-class cultural infrastructure in Ile-Ife.““Similarly, the private sector must recognize Olojo as more than tradition but as an economic asset, branding opportunity and diplomatic gateway.

Olojo and the future of yoruba civilization

For the Yoruba race, Olojo is not just about the past, it is about the future. It unites the people under the spiritual authority of the Arole Oduduwa, Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, who continues to position the throne of Oduduwa as a beacon of peace, unity and sustainable development.

Under his reign, Olojo is fast becoming an international festival of reawakening and reminding the world that Africa’s future rests not in abandoning tradition but in harnessing it for global relevance.

What next?

Now that the festival is over, the challenge is to convert cultural energy into sustainable action. The next phase must focus on investment, international partnerships, cultural branding, and infrastructural development. The world must not only come to witness Olojo, but also invest in its legacy.

Olojo Festival 2025 may have ended but its lessons remain alive: that culture is economy, that tradition is diplomacy and that festivals are engines of future prosperity.

The answer to “what next?” lies in using the flame of Olojo to light the path towards a globally competitive Yoruba nation and a stronger Nigerian economy.““UNESCO MUST SEE IT AS A POINT OF DUTY TO ADOPT OLOJO FESTIVAL…