Ogun Assembly gets new Deputy Minority Leader

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The lawmaker representing Remo North State Constituency, Hon. Kola Dickson has been appointed as the new Deputy Minority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Dickson replaced Hon. Lukmon Atobatele from Abeokuta South 1 state constituency, following his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Dickson’s appointment was announced on Friday during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Daisi Elemide.

The PDP caucus had in a letter informed the Assembly leadership of Atobatele’s defection.

Reading out the letter on the floor of the Assembly, the speaker announced the appointment of Hon. Dickson as the new Deputy Minority Leader.

The new Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Dickson brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table with his years of service in the house and his commitment to the welfare of his constituents.

Reacting to the development during plenary, the Minority Leader, Hon. Lukman Olalekan Adeleye, commended the Speaker on how he handled the matter, describing him as a true legislator who holds the legislative institution in high esteem.

He further praised Rt. Hon. Elemide as a democrat and “a Speaker for all.”