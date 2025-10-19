Ofala: APC candidate celebrates Obi of Onitsha, vows to revive traditional institution

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has pledged to promote and preserve the rich Igbo culture and tradition, promising to rejuvenate the traditional institution if elected governor in the November 8 poll.

Ukachukwu made the pledge when he paid homage to the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, during the 2025 Ofala Festival in Onitsha.

He described Igwe Achebe as a distinguished monarch whose exemplary leadership and cultural vision have greatly strengthened the preservation of Igbo heritage.

According to the APC candidate, the Onitsha Ofala Festival has evolved from modest beginnings into a world-class cultural brand that attracts tourists, researchers, and enthusiasts from within and outside Nigeria.

“The Ofala Festival is not just a celebration; it is a gateway to presenting our people, values, and traditions to audiences both locally and internationally,”

Ukachukwu said.

He commended Igwe Achebe for his unwavering commitment to upholding the traditions and values of his people, noting that his reign has elevated the festival to international recognition.

Ukachukwu further emphasized the need to harness cultural heritage as a driver for tourism and socio-economic development, assuring that his administration—if elected—would collaborate closely with traditional rulers across the state to showcase Anambra’s rich history and vibrant cultural identity.