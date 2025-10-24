Obi calls for port decentralization for economic benefits

John Alechenu

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has implored relevant authorities to decentralise Nigeria’s seaports to increase the benefits accruing from their operations.

He noted that the current concentration of the port operations in Lagos was not in tandem with global trends, which favour a decentralised system that promotes the blue economy.

Obi said this while reacting to the approval of N1.5 trillion for the modernisation of Apapa and Tin Can Ports, all in Lagos.

The Ex-Anambra State Governor made his views public via a post titled “The Imperative of Diversifying Port Development in Nigeria” on his verified X handle on Friday, stating that the blue economy worldwide is better when decentralised.

Obi said, “I have noted the Federal Government’s recent approval of $1 billion (₦1.5 trillion) for the modernisation of the Apapa and TinCan Island Ports in Lagos.

“While any effort to improve efficiency and embrace technology in our maritime sector is commendable, such an initiative must be guided by accountability, transparency, and equity for all Nigerians.

“However, this development once again exposes a longstanding concentration of our port development only in Lagos.

“Nigeria’s infrastructure investment remains excessively concentrated in Lagos, often at the expense of other strategic ports such as Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Onne.

“ If fully developed, these ports could enhance productivity, drive trade, create jobs, and open new economic corridors that would lift millions out of poverty across the federation.

“Around the world, countries that have decentralised port development are reaping immense economic benefits.

“Vietnam operates over 300 ports — from Haiphong in the north to Da Nang in the centre and Ho Chi Minh City in the south — ensuring nationwide connectivity.”

Obi went on to cite other examples from Indonesia, South Africa, Ghana, and Egypt, where several seaports exist in different parts of the aforementioned countries for the benefit of all.

He maintained that, “Now more than ever, Nigeria must rebuild with fairness, guided by equity, integrity, and a clear vision to transform our nation from one of consumption to one of production and shared prosperity. A New Nigeria is POssible.”

Vanguard News