NUJ commends DSS for ordering release of detained journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, for ordering the immediate release of two journalists from Jay 101.9 FM, Jos — Ruth Marcus and Keshia Jang — who were recently detained while covering a funeral in Plateau State.

Marcus and Jang were arrested after posting a video on social media showing a confrontation between a cleric and security operatives during the funeral of the late mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

Their arrest, according to the NUJ, sparked deep concern within the journalism community as it represented a violation of press freedom and the right of journalists to carry out their lawful duties.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its National President, Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, the NUJ expressed appreciation for the DSS DG’s personal intervention, apology, and commitment to reform within the agency.

“We are encouraged by the decisive intervention of the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, who ordered their immediate release, personally reached out to the NUJ to convey his apologies, and reiterated his directive to DSS operatives to conduct thorough investigations before making arrests,” the statement read.

The union described Ajayi’s gesture as a “positive and commendable shift” in the culture of Nigeria’s security institutions, noting that his willingness to admit errors and promise reforms would help strengthen public trust and confidence in the DSS.

While commending the development, the NUJ urged the DSS to sustain the approach and ensure that the rights of journalists and other citizens are fully respected at all times.

“Press freedom is the bedrock of democracy, and journalists must never be treated as adversaries for performing their constitutional duties,” the statement added.

The union also called for institutional accountability, urging the DSS and other security agencies to discipline officers whose actions undermine democratic values and constitutional rights.

On its part, the NUJ pledged to continue constructive engagement with security institutions to promote professionalism, safeguard press freedom, and strengthen national security.

