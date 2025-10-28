NUC gives operational license to Unique Open University

By Nnasom David

The Unique Open University in Lagos, has recently received operational license from the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC).

This follows the receipt of operational license by the founder and chancellor of the university, Prof. Chris Imumolen a renowned philanthropist and youth advocate.

The vital document was handed over to him at the NUC secretariat in Abuja by the Commission’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Yusufu Abdullahi Ribadu.

Prof. Ribadu commended the university for starting with the number of facilities it has put in place.

In the Prof. Imumolen’s delegation were his team and members of the university’s Governing Council Members.

While receiving the license, Prof. Imumolen expressed gratitude to the NUC for prompt action in inspecting the university project site and carrying other due diligence processes that led to approval of provisional license.

He assured that the project will redefine the face of education in Nigeria and in the West African sub-region as it is poised to equip students with hands-on skills to become employable and creators of employment.

Meanwhile, the inauguration, dedication and official opening of the university will take place on Tuesday, 4th November 2025 at its campus, Iyana Isashi Bus stop, Along Lagos Badagry Express Road, Ojo Lagos.

Themed: “Empowering Generations through Knowledge, Innovation, and Opportunity”, Prof. Imumolen will use the opportunity to unveil his team and communicate the vision of the university.