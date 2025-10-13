NSCDC apologises to Channels TV over assault on cameraman

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, has tendered an unreserved apology to Channels Television over the recent assault on its Cameraman, Mr Ogbonna Chukwu, by personnel of the Corps.

The State Commandant, Mr Panam Musa, offered the apology on Monday during a courtesy visit to the Executive Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State.

Chukwu was allegedly rough-handled by NSCDC operatives while attempting to access the venue of the turbaning ceremony of former Vice-President Namadi Sambo by the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli, in Zaria on Saturday.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation after circulating on social media.

Describing the conduct of the officers as “unfortunate and unacceptable,” Musa said it does not reflect the values of the Corps.

“I am here for two main reasons. First, to appreciate the NUJ for its longstanding support to the NSCDC, and secondly, to tender our sincere apology to Channels Television for the incident in Zaria.

“It was an act of overzealousness by some of our personnel which we do not condone. On behalf of the Corps, I sincerely say we are sorry,” the commandant said.

He assured that appropriate disciplinary measures were being taken to address the misconduct and prevent a recurrence.

“We value the media as strategic partners in national development and wish to further strengthen our synergy,” Musa added.

In his remarks, NUJ Chairman, Alhaji Abdulgafar Alabelewe, commended the commandant for taking responsibility and issuing a public apology, describing the gesture as rare among security agencies.

“There are ways to know honourable men they take responsibility. Your visit and apology are highly commendable,” he said.

Alabelewe assured the NSCDC of the union’s continued cooperation in promoting peace, security, and mutual respect between journalists and security agencies.

