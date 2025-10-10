Nnamdi Kanu: Benue group declares support for Sowere

. Vows to mobilize for nationwide protest

By Steve Oko

Benue Concerned Citizens (BCC), has thrown support behind Rights Activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowere, who has threatened a nationwide protest should the federal government fail to release the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowere had threatened to mobilize Nigerians for a nationwide protest from October 20 if Kanu who has remained incarcerated at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, since June 2021 following his extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya.

BCC vowed to mobilise Benue Youths and join the protest until Kanu is unconditionally released”.

The group’s position is contained in a statement issued Friday and signed by its Chairman, Michael Oboh; and Secretary, Chief Chris Awo.

The statement described Kanu’s continued detention as “an act of profound injustice that we will no longer tolerate.”

It further read:”We are not alone. The voice of reason is growing louder across the nation. From the calls of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the planned mass protests by citizens, the message is unified and clear: Release Nnamdi Kanu.”

The group frowned at what it called “endless adjournments over Kanu’s trial, adding that the refusal of the Federal Government to consider his failing health status smacks of insensitivity.

It demanded immediate and unconditional release of Kanu, and an end of political persecution against the IPOB leader.

“The state-sponsored repression of voices advocating for self-determination and equity must cease”, the statement added.

The group condemned Nigeria’s disrespect for domestic and international law over Kanu’s matter.

“The flagrant disregard for judicial decisions is the hallmark of a dictatorship, not a democracy”, it regretted.

It said:”If Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not released immediately, we will mobilize and join the nationwide protests en masse. We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with every Nigerian who values justice over tyranny.This is not a request. It is an ultimatum!”

BCC is a grassroots movement dedicated to justice advocacy, human rights, and democratic principles for the people of Benue and Nigeria.