Nigeria’s Green Falcons land in Canada for IRL Women’s rugby league world series

The Nigerian women’s national rugby league team, the Green Falcons, have arrived in Canada ahead of their historic participation in the 2025 International Rugby League (IRL) Women’s World Series.

Led by captain Blessing Aladeyelu, the 19-player squad touched down in Brampton, Ontario, where they will open their campaign against Ireland on Tuesday, 21 October at the Terry Fox Stadium.

The encounter, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., marks Nigeria’s first-ever appearance at the global rugby league tournament.



The Green Falcons, who qualified as Middle East and Africa champions, will also face either Fiji or hosts Canada, depending on the outcome of their opening match.



Below is the full Green Falcons squad for the IRL Women’s Rugby League World Series:

1. Success Iyoha

2. Blessing Funmilayo Aladeyelu (Captain)

3. Ukwuoma Endurance

4. Umude Blessing

5. Shondell Akhabue

6. Innocent Adaeza

7. Adeola King

8. Rukayat Akinade

9. Fedelia Omoghan

10. Daneyelle Shobanjo

11.Siobhan Sheerin

12. Faustina Akeje

13. Becky Okitikpe

14. Catherine Akeje

15. Rachel Iliya

16. Chinaza Abbah

17. Vera Pedro

18. Lauretta Bayere

19. Abiola Obazuaye



Development/injury cover: Aminah Oluwabunmi



As the tournament kicks off, expectations are high for the Green Falcons, whose trailblazing journey continues to inspire women’s participation in rugby across Nigeria and the African continent.