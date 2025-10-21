Chappal Energies to sponsor Nigeria’s Green Falcons to Women’s Rugby League World Series

By Solomon Nwoke

One of the leading energy companies in Nigeria, Chappal Energies, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing opportunity, empowerment and national pride by sponsoring Nigeria’s Women’s Rugby League Team, the Green Falcons, as they depart for Canada to compete in the 2025 Rugby League World Series, a historic moment that could see them become the first African nation ever to qualify for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup.



The World Series brings together four nations, Nigeria, Canada, Ireland, and Fiji, all competing for the final qualification slot for the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea.



The Green Falcons, composed largely of amateur athletes from modest backgrounds, have risen through grit and determination to represent Africa on the global stage, inspiring young women across the continent to dream beyond their circumstances.



“Supporting the Green Falcons goes to the heart of what we stand for at Chappal Energies,” said Ufoma Immanuel, Managing Director. “Belief, perseverance and possibility are qualities we hold dear. We are committed to creating opportunities that help to unlock that potential. Our Falcons represent the resilience, courage, and ambition that drive progress in our communities and our country. We are proud to stand with them as they make history for Nigeria and for Africa.”



For the Falcons, this opportunity represents the culmination of years of quiet work and sacrifice. Many of the players have balanced jobs, studies, and family commitments while pursuing their dream of representing their country.



“This moment means everything to us,” said Abiodun Cole, Chairman of the Nigerian Rugby League. “We carry the hopes of a nation, of every girl who has ever been told she couldn’t. Chappal’s support reminds us that we are not alone, and that Nigeria believes in us.”