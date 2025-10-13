Nigerian newspapers review: [Non-oil exports] Local investors lose out of N4.8trn boom

In today’s Nigerian Newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with indications that local operators in the non-oil sector are losing out to their foreign counterparts, especially Asians, amid rapid expansion in the sector.

Another headline features the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ignoring the pleas of the Federal Government and insisting that strike takes place over unresolved demands.

Vanguard also reports on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) tackling President Bola Tinubu over the pardon granted to drug peddlers.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with criticism, outrage and suspicion in President Tinubu’s pardon of 175 convicts.

The Punch’s top headline features ASUU commencing a two-week warning strike after the ultimatum issued to the Federal Government elapsed on Sunday.

Finally, The Nation has the Presidency coming out to say that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, did not suffer from a stroke.

