Nigerian Construction Act: Aderibigbe calls for contractor registration, grading

British-Nigerian international construction law expert Abiola Aderibigbe has urged Nigeria’s key professional regulators — COREN, CORBON, ARCON and QSRBN — to join the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in delivering a national Contractor Registration & Grading system at the heart of his proposed Nigerian Construction Act.

He stresses this focus is one of five co-equal pillars in the reform blueprint he unveiled last month to lift standards, improve delivery and rebuild public trust.

Aderibigbe says the partnership is vital to stop “wrong firm on the wrong job” failures. His plan upgrades the BPP database into a live register with grade bands and tender caps, tying eligibility to proven capacity and competence. The professional councils would provide technical verification and progression pathways so grades reflect real skills, experience and track record.

‘The message is simple: safer projects start with competent contractors,’ Aderibigbe said. ‘With COREN, CORBON, ARCON and QSRBN validating the technical side — and BPP running a transparent register and sanctions dashboard — we can protect lives, cut disputes and restore trust.’

The proposal — mandatory for federal and state public works, optional but incentivised for private projects — includes provisional routes and mentoring so credible MSMEs can participate and progress. It draws on proven models: the UK’s CDM framework and SSIP safety pre-qualification; South Africa’s CIDB Grades 1–9; Singapore’s BCA/CRS workheads with grade-based limits; and Queensland, Australia’s PQC performance framework.

Positioned as one of Aderibigbe’s five pillars, contractor grading is set out as a practical starting point while the wider Act advances in parallel. Aderibigbe says the reform is deliverable within 18–24 months via BPP regulations, MOUs with the councils, a portal upgrade, targeted pilots and a first performance-score cycle.

He urged industry and government to ‘debate the details, not the destination’, adding: ‘Nigeria deserves a Construction Act that puts competence first — and regulators are central to getting it right.’