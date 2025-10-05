Nigeria vs Colombia – date, time and where to watch

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will take on Colombia in their final group stage match at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, a crucial encounter that will determine qualification for the knockout rounds.

After a shaky start that saw them lose 1-0 to Norway in their opener, the Flying Eagles bounced back with a thrilling 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia, thanks to a late penalty that sealed all three points.

Colombia, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 1-0 win against Saudi Arabia before playing a goalless draw with Norway.

They currently sit joint-top of the group with Norway on four points, while Nigeria are third with three.

The seven-time U-20 AFCON champions, who have twice finished as runners-up at the World Cup, must secure a win to guarantee a place in the knockout stage.

Match Details

Fixture: Colombia vs Nigeria

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Kick-off: 12:00 AM (Nigerian time)

Broadcast: DSTV (SuperSport), StarTimes, Sporty TV, FIFA+, and beIN SPORTS

The Flying Eagles will be hoping to channel their attacking form from the Saudi Arabia match as they look to progress beyond the group stage in Chile.

