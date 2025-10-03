FIFA U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles edge Saudi Arabia 3-2

Nigeria on Friday defeated Saudi Arabia 3-2 in a Group F match at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Talca, Chile.

The win earned the Flying Eagles three points and boosted their chances of reaching the Round of 16.

Nasiru Salihu opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 10th minute.

Saudi Arabia drew level in the 21st minute through Amar Alyuhaybi.

Amos Ochoche restored Nigeria’s lead seven minutes before the break. The first half ended 2-1 in favour of the Flying Eagles.

Talal Haji equalised for Saudi Arabia six minutes into the second half.

Nigeria sealed the win in stoppage time. Captain Daniel Bameyi converted a penalty to make it 3-2.

The result means Nigeria will qualify for the Round of 16 with at least a draw against Colombia on Monday. (NAN)