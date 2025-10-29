Nigeria needs compassionate, courageous leadership to rise — Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria’s major problem is not a lack of resources but the absence of leadership rooted in unity, compassion, and genuine empathy.

Obi stated this in a post titled “Better Leadership for a Better Nigeria” on his verified X handle on Wednesday.

He explained that after attending the burial of Dr. Christopher Kolade in Lagos, he travelled to Abuja for the concluding session of the Oxford Global Think Tank Leadership Conference, organised by Mrs. Arunma Oteh at the Transcorp Hilton, with the theme “Better Leadership for a Better Nigeria.”

According to him, the conference brought together reform-minded Nigerians, including Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, Atedo Peterside, and Governor Alex Otti, among others, who shared valuable insights on governance, ethics, and leadership.

Obi said discussions at the event centred on the need for leaders who demonstrate compassion, competence, capacity, and courage, stressing that true leaders are peacemakers who build bridges and unite people in pursuit of collective progress.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, he noted that “the oppressor is a prisoner of hatred; to liberate ourselves, we must liberate the oppressor.”

He added that this resonates with his belief that Nigeria’s greatest challenge remains the lack of leadership driven by unity and empathy.

Obi concluded by expressing optimism that through sustained dialogue, selfless leadership, and national unity, Nigeria will emerge stronger.

“We must continue to work for a unified Nigeria — one where leadership reflects equity and compassion, and where every citizen feels seen, valued, and included in our national progress. A New Nigeria is POssible,” he said.