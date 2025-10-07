Nigeria launches Roadmap to regulate Trans Fatty Acids

By Moses Nosike

Nigeria has taken a decisive step in protecting public health with the launch of the National Strategy and Roadmap for the Regulation of Trans Fatty Acids (TFAs). The event held in Lagos, was led by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in collaboration with Resolve to Save Lives (RSTL) and other development partners. It marks a milestone in the country’s commitment to reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases, one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

Speaking at the launch, Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said, “the event is not simply about unveiling a document, but a reaffirmation of our national commitment to protect the health of Nigerians from a dangerous yet preventable dietary risk.”

Prof. Adeyeye made a direct connection between diet, health, and national wellbeing. “We are here for ourselves and our health. If we don’t have a healthy society, we are going to have socio-economic problems”.

She said that food can either heal or harm, noting that good nutrition reduces dependence on medicine. “The food that we eat can kill us if it is not regulated, and that is why I said we are here for ourselves.”

She also emphasized the importance of transparency in the regulatory process. According to her, NAFDAC places proposed regulations on its website for public feedback. “Without civil society and the press, we would not be as successful as we are, stressing the role of inclusive dialogue in shaping effective public health policies”.

The urgency of the roadmap stems from scientific evidence that industrially produced trans fats significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its 2018 REPLACE Action Package, reported that high consumption of TFAs increases the likelihood of heart disease by 28 percent. TFAs raise levels of LDL (bad cholesterol) while lowering HDL (good cholesterol), creating conditions that can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

“In Nigeria, where cardiovascular disease is a growing public health challenge, tackling TFA consumption is seen as both urgent and necessary. “If someone suddenly slumps, most likely it is due to cardiovascular problems,” Adeyeye warned, pointing to the real-life consequences of unchecked dietary risks.

Nigeria has not been idle in addressing the issue. In 2022, NAFDAC established legal limits for industrially produced TFAs in fats, oils, and foods containing oils. The following year, the government launched the National Food Safety and Quality Policy and Implementation Plan, which prioritizes eliminating TFAs from processed, packaged, and ready-to-eat foods sold in the country.

The newly launched roadmap is designed to build on these achievements.

Representing the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Atanda John, Director and National Coordinator of the Food Safety and Quality Programme, said, “the launch is an epoch-making event.”

He acknowledged the difficulties Nigeria had faced in reaching this stage but credited the persistence of NAFDAC and its partners. “The journey has been long and fraught with hurdles, but with the resilience of the DG of NAFDAC and her team, and by the grace of God, we have been able to cross them,” he said.

John called on industry stakeholders not to fear the new regulation, assuring them that government agencies remain considerate of their concerns, especially around production guidelines. At the same time, he emphasized the ministry’s duty to protect citizens. “The consumption of trans fatty acids is one of the major causes of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria, and the ministry has taken steps to ensure this situation is handled headlong.

Nigeria’s commitment is already gaining global recognition. In 2023, WHO listed Nigeria among just seven countries worldwide that have instituted best practices in TFA elimination policies, alongside Egypt, North Macedonia, and the Philippines. However, the next step is validation, demonstrating to WHO that Nigeria not only has strong regulations but is also fully implementing and enforcing them.

Delivering her goodwill message, Nanlop Ogbureke, Executive Director, Resolve to Save Lives Nigeria, explained the launch as the culmination of years of collaboration. “This has been a long time coming, commending the leadership of NAFDAC and the support of partners. “At RSTL, we are committed to preventing the loss of millions of lives globally. We hope that with this roadmap, TFA will become a thing of the past in Nigeria within the next 30 years.”

Ogbureke said that other nations have already achieved recognition for eliminating TFAs, with nine high-income countries recently awarded WHO’s TFA Foundation Certificate. While Nigeria is not yet among them.

She enthused that the country has the potential to join the list with full implementation of its roadmap.

RSTL, she said remains committed to supporting Nigeria through technical assistance, lab capacity building, and public health advocacy. “Together, through collaboration and shared commitments, we can build a healthier future for our country, one free from the dangers of TFAs”.

The roadmap outlines clear action steps for Nigeria: strengthening collaboration across government agencies, industry, and civil society; scaling up public awareness campaigns; monitoring and enforcing compliance; and ensuring that reformulation of foods becomes the new industry standard.

Development partners are being called upon to sustain technical and financial support, while industry stakeholders are urged to embrace the changes as an investment in both health and consumer trust. For NAFDAC, the task is clear: to ensure that the country moves from policy to full implementation, saving lives and setting an example for the region.

Caption: Centre, Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, and stakeholders during the launch of the National Strategy and Roadmap for the Regulation of Trans Fatty Acids held in Lagos.