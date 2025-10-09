Nigeria added to FTSE Russell watch list for potential frontier market return

By Peter Egwuatu

Nigeria’s economic and market reforms have gained global momentum as FTSE Russell announced the inclusion of the country on its Watch List for possible reclassification from unclassified to frontier market status.

The announcement, published in the FTSE Equity Country Classification Annual Review 2025, follows confirmation from market participants that the foreign exchange backlogs and capital repatriation delays which led to Nigeria’s downgrade in 2023 have been cleared since early 2025.

FTSE Russell noted that Nigeria now meets the five Quality of Markets criteria required for Frontier Market classification, with further assessment scheduled for March 2026 as part of its ongoing review process.

Market analysts have attributed the progress to wide-ranging fiscal and monetary policy adjustments, including reforms in the foreign exchange market, rationalisation of fuel subsidies, and measures to improve the ease of doing business. These steps, combined with stronger coordination among financial market regulators, have enhanced transparency, boosted liquidity, and renewed confidence among both local and international investors.

Commenting, Mr. Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), said: “Nigeria’s inclusion in the FTSE Russell Watch List is more than recognition; it is a reaffirmation that policy consistency, transparency, and collaboration work. The recent reforms in the foreign exchange market, fiscal policy, and ease of doing business have collectively helped restore investor confidence and address key structural constraints. At NGX Group, we have always viewed such progress as a springboard for deeper capital market evolution.

Our focus remains on sustaining liquidity, expanding listings, and leveraging technology and sustainability to enhance the quality of investor participation, ensuring that Nigeria’s market strength becomes both visible and investable on the global stage.”