NiDCOM condemns inhumane treatment of Nigerian girls in India

Abike-Dabiri-Erewa

….Demands immediate probe

By Favour Ulebor

Abuja—Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, has expressed distress over reports alleging the rape, assault and forced administration of unknown substances on Nigerian girls, held in deportation camps in New Delhi, India.

In a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director, Media, Public Relations and Protocols, yesterday, the Chairman of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa condemned the reported abuses, describing them as inhumane treatment and grave violations of dignity and fundamental human rights.

According to disturbing accounts and videos shared by some of the victims, the young women are allegedly subjected to sexual violence, physical abuse, intimidation, and exploitation.

NiDCOM said such acts are both heartbreaking and unacceptable.

She added that the commission was alarmed by claims of corrupt practices involving middlemen and certain groups, which worsen the plight of Nigerian citizens through exploitation and extortion.

She said: “Nigerian citizens, wherever they are in the world, must not be treated as less than human, nor should their vulnerability be exploited under the guise of immigration procedures.

“We call on the Government of India to urgently investigate these allegations, close down any channels of exploitation, and ensure the safety and dignity of Nigerians within its borders.

“If verified, such actions not only endanger lives but also undermine justice and due process.”

NiDCOM reassured victims and their families that the reports would not be ignored.

The statement also noted that the sommission was already engaging with the Nigerian High Commission in India, relevant Indian authorities, and international human rights organizations to ascertain the veracity of the claims.