NHIA steps up enforcement of mandatory Health Insurance

…Targets Wider Coverage Through Agency Compliance

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has launched a renewed drive to enforce Nigeria’s compulsory health insurance law among self-funding government agencies, as part of efforts to fast-track progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking at a one-day engagement programme on Strengthening Institutional Support for Universal Health Coverage for Self-Paying Agencies, the Director of the Formal Sector Department, Pharm. Nuhu Ajodi — who represented the NHIA Director General, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri — said the Authority is taking decisive steps to ensure full compliance with the NHIA Act 2022, which makes health insurance mandatory for all Nigerians.

Ajodi noted that for nearly two decades, Nigeria’s health insurance coverage stagnated at around seven percent, largely due to weak enforcement and low public awareness under the old National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Act.

“Before the implementation of the NHIA Act in 2022, coverage remained stagnant for almost twenty years,” he explained. “However, following the Presidential Pronouncement and Circularization of Mandatory Health Insurance, enrollment has begun to rise.”

He described the new Act as “a call to action” that empowers the NHIA to mobilize agencies, expand coverage, and strengthen accountability across all sectors.

According to him, the NHIA is collaborating with regulatory bodies and stakeholders to rebuild public confidence in health insurance through targeted reforms, enhanced transparency, and improved service delivery.

“We are introducing new initiatives such as the Obstetric Fistula Care Programme and Emergency Care Intervention to remove financial barriers for women and patients with life-threatening conditions,” Ajodi said.

As of August 2025, the NHIA has recorded over 21.1 million enrollees, reflecting steady progress driven by reforms structured around four key strategic pillars:

Expanding health insurance coverage nationwide;

Improving equity through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF);

Enhancing quality through strategic purchasing; and

Unlocking private-sector participation for greater efficiency.

On concerns about service quality, Ajodi assured Nigerians that the NHIA is prioritizing trust and accountability in its operations.

“We have developed Service Level Agreements with healthcare providers through our Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) to ensure enrollees receive the quality of care they deserve,” he stated.

Addressing misconceptions about drug quality under the insurance scheme, Ajodi clarified that generic (unbranded) drugs supplied through NHIA-accredited facilities are safe, effective, and sourced through authorized channels.

“In social health insurance, we use unbranded drugs to reduce cost — but they are not fake,” he said. “No professional would buy counterfeit drugs from open markets.”

He further revealed that the Authority has established a redress mechanism to handle complaints on service delivery or quality of care in accredited hospitals.

Ajodi reminded self-funding agencies of their obligation to pay their employees’ premiums promptly, emphasizing that premium payment is the foundation of any insurance system.

“Health insurance works like car insurance — without premium, there is no cover,” he stressed. “Agencies must promptly remit their prescribed contributions to ensure continuous access to care for their employees.”

Participants at the engagement described the session as impactful and informative.

Ogboi Juliana, Assistant Desk Officer for NHIS at the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), said:

“The programme has clarified many grey areas. It helped us understand the right complaint channels and the importance of compliance. When we pay our five percent mandatory contribution, we make it possible for every staff member — even those who cannot afford private coverage — to access quality healthcare.”

She expressed optimism that the sensitization would translate into better service delivery in public health facilities. “Going forward, we expect prompt attention, access to genuine drugs, and improved coordination between hospitals and HMOs,” she added.

With the NHIA Act 2022 now in full effect, Ajodi reiterated the Authority’s commitment to turning policy into measurable impact by ensuring that every Nigerian — regardless of employment status or income level — is covered.

“Our collective goal is simple: to make quality healthcare accessible, affordable, and equitable for all Nigerians,” he said. “Every agency that complies with the law brings us one step closer to achieving universal health coverage.”