NGO holds mentorship, coaching clinic for young women in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

In an effort to equip and nurture young women on career and professional development,.as well as skills and knowledge to engage in policy influencing, advocacy and decision making, a non governmental organisation, Fringe Voices Development Foundation (Fringe Voices), has hold a mentorship and coaching clinic for students and young women in Bayelsa State.

The programme which was in partnership with the Nigerian Women Trust Fund , was held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State last Friday, and was attended by students of tertiary institutions in the state and other young women and featured career exploration and communication skills, professional and personal branding, financial literacy and independence, and leadership and communication skills.

The member representing Yenagoa Constituency One in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief (Mrs) Ayibnegiyefa Egba, Dr Oyintonyo Michael -Olomu, a senior lecturer, Federal University,Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Tariere Egbegi, State Lead, Nigeria Bar Association Women Forum, Mrs Bogofanyo Inengibo, Programme Director, FACE Initiative, featured as resource persons.

In her opening remarks, the Executive Director, Fringe Voices Development Foundation (Fringe Voices) Tare Maureen Amananaghan, said the mentorship and coaching clinic is part of the organisation’s campaign of strengthening institutions and women’s voices, rights, and ending violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

She said: “The project seeks to empower young women for leadership and improve their political participation , it also focuses on overcoming barriers to women’s involvement in politics and governance and strengthening the underrepresented groups in our society.

“This programme also seeks to strengthen the effectiveness and impact of women -led and women focused organisations in addressing gender based violence through capacity building and mentorship.

“Additionally, it is geared towards equipping our young women with the skills and knowledge to engage in policy influencing, advocacy, and decision -making processes. And to empower young women through mentorship and capacity building to become effective leaders in their communities, advocate for gender equality and contribute to prevention and responding to gender based violence.”

Speaking as a resource person, Dr Oyintonyo Michael -Olomu, a senior lecturer, Federal University,Otuoke, Bayelsa State, described the programme as apt and well thought of at a time where young people don’t seem to find themselves.

“Being young shows threat and its better you catch your vision, for those of us that are young,we should focus on the vision, stay true to it and build all the capacity that will make us great in that direction, she said.

Another resource person, Mrs Bogofanyo Inengibo, Programme Director, FACE Initiative, said growing up as a young woman in is becoming difficult because of the stereotypes and how society perceive things coupled with the dearth of morals,.hence the need for such interactions to guide and shape young women.

“It is obvious that young girls still need a lot of support and mentorship in directing their thoughts line to areas that would benefit them and enhance their productivity in future. I want to advise young ladies to put their focus in building themselves and capacity, they can hook up to somebody who they admire and is doing great in their field and allow themselves to be mentored,” she stated.