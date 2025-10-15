NCoS Kano transfers embattled cleric Abduljabbar to another custodial facility

Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, Kano State Command, has confirmed the transfer of embattled Kano Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara to another custodial facility under federal control.

The spokesperson of the command, Musbahu K/Nassarawa in a statement made available to newsmen, said the decision to transfer the embattled cleric was in accordance the Service’s statutory responsibilities and operational guidelines and also based on several factors including security, inmate classification, facility availability and rehabilitation needs.

K/Nassarawa further said the transfer does not affect the embattled cleric’s legal status, rights of appeal or access to his legal representation.

He assured the public that the cleric’s welfare and legal entitlements remain fully protected under the Nigerian law.

According to him, “The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano State Command, wishes to state that the recent transfer of inmate Malam Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara to one of the designated custodial centres under federal jurisdiction is a standard administrative procedure carried out in accordance with the Service’s statutory responsibilities and operational guidelines.

“Transfer or removal of an inmate to a Correctional Centre of a different security category from that in which he was previously confined is part of the Nigerian Correctional Service’s constitutional mandate as outlined in the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, for effective management of inmates across correctional facilities nationwide. These decisions are made based on several factors including security, inmate classification, facility availability and rehabilitation needs.

“The public is hereby assured of the welfare, and legal entitlements of Malam Abduljabbar remain fully protected under the law. The transfer does not in any way affect his legal status, rights of appeal, or access to his legal representation.

“The Controller of Kano State Command is committed to delivering on the Service’s mandate of safe custody, reformation, rehabilitation and integration of offenders in the interest of state security and public safety,” the command’s spokesperson, K/Nassarawa however stated.

Recall the embattled Islamic cleric Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara is facing legal battle over alleged blasphemy.