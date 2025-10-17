National grid loses 4,091 MWh/h in September

By Ediri Ejoh

Despite huge eesources sucked in the power sector over the years, Nigeria’s national grid recorded a loss of 4,091 MWh/h due to its under- capacity to wheel more from the Generating Companies (GenCos).

This was revealed in the September 2025 Operational Performance Factsheet released by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, yesterday.

According to the report, “Plant Availability Factor (PAF) stood at 38 percent — an average of 5,200 MW was available for dispatch out of 13,625 MW installed capacity. Average Load Factor, however, stood at 78 percent — indicating that 4,091 MWh/h of available generation capacity was utilised.

“Top Energy Producers included, Zungeru, Egbin, Kainji, and Jebba plants led generation performance, contributing significantly to total energy output.”

Meanwhile, to facilitate continuity of steady generation to feed the country, the Federal Government has taken a major step toward restoring financial stability and investor confidence in the electricity market with the finalisation of the implementation framework for the Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Plan.

Approved by President Tinubu and endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in August 2025, the plan authorizes the issuance of N4 trillion in government-backed bonds to settle verified arrears owed to generation companies and gas suppliers.

“This intervention, addresses a legacy debt overhang that has constrained investment, weakened utility balance sheets, and hindered reliable power delivery across the country.

“For the first time in years, we are seeing a credible and systematic effort by government to tackle the root liquidity challenges in the power sector. We commend President Tinubu and his economic team for this bold and transformative step,” said Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Power.

Commenting, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, said “Our focus is on creating the right conditions for investment, from modernizing the grid and improving distribution to scaling embedded generation. By closing metering gaps, aligning tariffs with efficient costs, improving subsidy targeting to support the poor and vulnerable, and restoring regulatory trust, we are shifting from crisis response to sustained delivery and building the confidence needed to attract large-scale private capital.”