Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa, Veekee James, others bags AFDA nomination

The African Fashion Designers Award (AFDA) is proud to announce the nominations for its 8th edition, themed “Fashion Bespoke Experience.” This prestigious event will take place on November 16, 2025, at The Podium, Lekki, and promises to be a vibrant celebration of Africa’s rich cultural heritage and creative innovation in fashion.

AFDA 2025 aims to spotlight bespoke designs that highlight the artistry of African tailoring and customization, offering an immersive experience that blends tradition with modernity. With the endorsement of the Lagos State Government Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, this event underscores the importance of Nigeria’s creative economy.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of corporate sponsors, including Johnnie Walker, Darling Hair Nigeria, Da’ Circles, MySogi Ads, and Loom Rooms, demonstrating growing confidence in the commercial potential of African fashion.

Through exclusive designer showcases, live model presentations, and a prestigious awards ceremony, AFDA 2025 will honor excellence in fashion design and modeling. The event also provides high-level networking opportunities with fashion executives, financial institutions, and government stakeholders.

As Africa’s leading fashion recognition platform, AFDA has consistently championed the continent’s designers, offering vital exposure, business opportunities, and industry connections that have launched numerous successful fashion careers.

We congratulate all the nominees, including Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa, Veekee James, and many more, on their nominations and look forward to celebrating African fashion excellence at AFDA 2025.