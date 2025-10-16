NAF conducts air strike exercise in Benue

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday conducted air strike exercises in Benue.

Speaking during the exercise at Kwernev Air Range, Makurdi, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Patrick Obeya, said the force was committed to restoring peace in the country.

Obeya said the exercise, which is tagged “Air-to-Ground Integration Exercise”, is organised by NAF’s Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre, Abuja.

The AOC stated that the exercise was conducted as part of the ongoing Advanced Air-to-Ground Integration Course 3/25, Joint Fires Observers Course 2/25, and the Annual Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) proficiency training.

He said the exercise, which had 86 participants drawn from the Army, Air Force and Navy, was a testament to the NAF’s commitment to professionalism, joint operations, and continuous improvement.

Obeya pointed out that the exercise showcased NAF’s resolve to remain combat-ready and strategically aligned with national security objectives.

AOC added that the event represents NAF’s effort to enhance synergy between air and land components for effective mission accomplishment.

“The exercise you will witness today is a live-firing demonstration designed to enhance the capacity of joint terminal attack controllers and joint fires observers.

“These personnel serve as the vital link between air and ground forces during combat operations, ensuring that precision air strikes are effectively coordinated to achieve tactical and strategic objectives while minimising collateral damage.

“Through realistic training such as this, we ensure that our aircrew, ground liaison elements, and supporting units operate with shared understanding, precision, and mutual trust,” he said.

Obeya commended the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre for its consistent commitment to developing sound doctrinal frameworks and high-quality training for the NAF.

The AOC further commended Gov. Hyacinth Alia for his visionary leadership, continued support and cordial civil-military relationship enjoyed by the Force in the State.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre in Abuja, AVM Michael Ekwueme, stated that the exercise aimed to enhance a united front during operations.

Ekwueme said it would not only ensure more success for security operatives against the enemies but would also reduce collateral damage and other mistakes recorded during operations.

He said the exercise would ensure that the targets identified by ground troops are carefully eliminated with speed and precision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that high points of the event were the performances of the students who neutralised their identified targets with speed and precision.

