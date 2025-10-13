My music impacts lives, culture, and morals – Afrobeats artiste Tipson Barry

Fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeats and Amapiano artiste, Olasupo Pelumi Abayomi, popularly known as Tipson Barry, says his music is driven by a desire to influence lives, culture, and morals through meaningful sounds and lyrics.

Speaking about his musical journey, Tipson Barry, who hails from Oyo State but is based in Lagos, said he ventured into the Nigerian entertainment industry with a clear purpose: to make a lasting impact on his generation and the ones to come.

“I don’t just make music for entertainment; I make music to send messages that uplift, inspire, and positively influence people,” he said.

Born on February 6, 1999, Tipson Barry is a graduate of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), where he studied music. It was during his time at the institution that he began to take music seriously, developing his craft as a songwriter, instrumentalist, and performer.

The young artiste revealed that his early environment played a key role in shaping his passion for music. Growing up in a community where songs often carried emotional and moral weight, he realized the power of music to touch lives and bring people together.

“I saw how music could make people happy, how it could heal, and how it could drive change. That’s what inspired me to start creating songs that spread positive vibes across the world,” he explained.

Drawing inspiration from Afrobeat icons such as Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and D’banj, Tipson Barry continues to refine his sound: a blend of Afrobeat rhythms and Amapiano grooves.

His latest single, “Ghost Funds,” is a vibrant Afro dancehall track that showcases his versatility and creativity. The video, directed by Olofofo Media, has received positive reviews for its visual storytelling and energetic performance.

Tipson Barry has also collaborated with other emerging talents, including Olaskid, and featured Waletain on his 2024 single “Goodbye.”

With his growing discography and consistent releases, Tipson Barry is steadily carving out a name for himself in Nigeria’s dynamic music scene.