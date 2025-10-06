More parents return wards to day care, private classes as school fees hit rooftop

File

A few years back, parents enrolled their children of one to three years of age in ‘Jeleosimi’ day care centres, since they sleep throughout the day learning little or nothing.

Jeleosimi is a Yoruba term meaning, ‘ let the household have peace’.

It describes a school meant for little children between ages one to five, where little fees are paid to teach and keep the children busy till 1 p.m.

Only a few well-to-do take their children to schools where they offer day care or creche services.

But as time went on, both the rich and average status parents started enrolling their children in such private primary schools.

Most of the parents used this to spite their tenants, co-workers while others use this to flaunt their wealth.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that the state of the economy which has continued to send blows to households with low purchasing power has made more parents return their wards of one to three years to daycare, private classes (Jelesimi) as school fees skyrocket.

The worst hit are parents with two to three children within such an age range.

Most private primary schools have increased their enrollment fees for pre-kindergarten or kindergarten class, with the lowest fees reaching N200,000 and the highest over N900,000.

“I had to take my child to a Jelesimi lesson in the next street where they accept N20,000 per term.

“What does a two year-old child learn in school if it is not because of my business.

“I’L go and pick him up at 3 p.m because that is when I close from work.

“These schools are just milking parents.

“Many people are doing the same thing I did.

“Most residents in my area take their children there and it was because of their recommendation I decided to give it a trial.

“I had wanted my son to stay home for two years till he clocks three years before enrolling him in a school.

“I know things are expensive but it hasn’t come to this ridiculous increase for a one year old”, Mrs. Chizoba Darlington, a soup ingredient seller, lamented.

Mr. Olorunfemi Bamikale, a company bus driver, had to enrol his three year old twins at a Jelesimi lesson after being given a list of N859,700 by a school.

“The money that I will use to purchase land.

“I know that my children’s future is important and investing in them is crucial but how does a school management charge a child over N400,000 to enrol in a kindergarten class.

“Is it the economy that is responsible for this?

“When you look at it, even the staff of such a school hardly gets a salary of N100,000 per month.

“I will need to enrol my children in a public primary school when they are of age.

“Let them continue in the Jelesimi lesson for now.”

Economy&Lifestyle findings revealed that most of the private primary school lists contain things like form fee, tuition, book, sports levy, uniform, development levy, health trust funds, among other things depending on the standard of the school.

Mrs. Aduramigba Okunbor , a teacher in a private school, said: “Many parents are taking their children to public schools, especially those in basic four to five.

“It is not the fault of the school. We all know that goods and services are expensive and schools are expected to be up to a certain standard before being government approved.

“Maintaining such a status quo requires money and this is imputed into everything that will make the school environment conducive for learning and at the same time build a child’s academic ability in the right way to success.”