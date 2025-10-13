Mind of the Masters in collaboration with WASCA and NK Art Space set to exhibit The Spirit of Coffee

By Onyeka Ezike

Africa is widely recognized as the birthplace of coffee cultivation. Despite its rich heritage and favorable growing conditions, the continent has not fully leveraged the vast economic potential of coffee. To bridge this gap, Mind of the Masters, in collaboration with the West African Specialty Coffee Association (WASCA) and NK Art Space, is hosting an art exhibition titled “The Spirit of Coffee.” The exhibition aims to celebrate and promote coffee culture in Nigeria through the lens of art and creativity. It will run from November 29 to December 12, 2025, at The Spotlight Hub, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exhibition will showcase 20 artworks curated by Mind of the Masters and NK Art Space. These works reflect the richness, benefits, and culture of coffee through the medium of art.

The artworks will be exhibited by Lenrie Preks, a professional artist with over three decades of experience and a graduate of Auchi Polytechnic. He is a two-time winner of the Kano State History and Culture Bureau Competition in 1991 and 1992, respectively.

In one of his works titled “The Spirit of Coffee,” Preks captures a lady holding a cup of coffee. Her hat is tilted low, and her skin painted in ancestral blue. She holds her coffee like a sacred offering.

The artist captures not just a portrait but a ritual. Her beads, her stillness, her inward gaze all speak of quiet strength and of culture held close.

Another piece, titled “Coffee Blitz,” portrays two faceless beings meeting in silence, yet speaking volumes. Their eyes are closed, but their souls are awake, stirred not by words, but by the quiet thunder of shared ritual. Their faces, angular, geometric, and unguarded, suggest that life has not been smooth. It has been fractured, folded, and reassembled.

The Blitz is not chaos; it is clarity. Coffee Blitz represents the morning after a long night of dreaming, a reflection on what we hold in our hands when the noise fades. It is about being fully present, one sip at a time.

Another of Preks’ works, titled “Flavour of Coffee,” is an acrylic on canvas. Every coffee journey, he suggests, begins in silence as the world recedes with all its noise and haste, leaving only a cup held tenderly, as if it were a secret.

The aroma rises, dark and rich, meeting the breath of its beholder. The work portrays the essence of coffee as more than just a drink but as a ritual of memory.

The West African Specialty Coffee Association (WASCA) is a movement uniting the people behind Africa’s coffee story from smallholder farmers tending their fields, to roasters perfecting each batch, to baristas crafting unforgettable experiences. WASCA brings everyone together under one strong community.

The Association acts as a bridge between tradition and innovation, honoring the rich heritage of African coffee, its farmers, and its role in local communities. WASCA drives the coffee industry forward through modern training, global standards, and sustainable practices that ensure Africa’s coffee stands proudly on the world stage.

In an interview, Larry Segun, CEO of Mind of the Masters, said the exhibition seeks to create awareness about coffee culture in Nigeria, noting that coffee is one of the most traded commodities in the world, yet Nigeria is losing potential revenue from it.

He said, “Brazil is regarded as the epicenter of coffee and the biggest exporter globally. In Africa, Uganda is the largest exporter of coffee with 793,445 sixty-kilogram bags as of May 2025 higher than Ethiopia’s figures. Major market destinations include Italy, Germany, India, and China, with Europe being the largest single market,” he noted.

The Founder of NK Art Space and Curator of the exhibition, Tobi Nancy Keshinro, said the exhibition will also highlight the health benefits of coffee, such as reducing high blood pressure, lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes, improving liver health, enhancing brain function, and protecting against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

She added that coffee is rich in antioxidants, which protect cells from damage and reduce inflammation. However, moderation is key, as high caffeine intake can disrupt sleep, and individual tolerance varies. She also called on the government to support the art industry.