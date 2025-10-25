Mike-Spring Group celebrates founder, Mike Ebi Ayapaye, on his birthday

The management and staff of Mike-Spring Group have joined family, friends, and associates in celebrating the birthday of their President and Founder, High Chief (Dr.) Mike Ebi Ayapaye, describing him as a transformational leader whose vision continues to inspire excellence within and beyond the organization.

In a goodwill message on Friday, the company lauded Dr. Ayapaye for his “trusted, genuine, and result-driven leadership” which has positioned the Mike-Spring Group on the global map for innovation, impact, and corporate distinction.

“Sir, your exemplary leadership and guidance have made the Mike-Spring Group a model of excellence. The Niger Delta is proud of you, and Nigeria is fortunate to have you among its emerging leaders,” the statement read.

The management further wished the celebrant continued peace, success, and fulfillment in the new year, adding:

“Enjoy your day, our amiable President—you truly deserve it.”

High Chief (Dr.) Mike Ebi Ayapaye, a respected business leader and philanthropist, is widely recognized for his contributions to economic empowerment and community development in the Niger Delta region.