Medical expert calls for adoption of global best practices, increased funding in radiology

By Etop Ekanem

Seasoned Radiologist and Clinical Lecturer, Ekokidolor Emuoghenerue, has called for the adoption of global best practices and increased funding in radiology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, medical training, and patient care.



Disclosing this in a statement recently, she harped on the need for sustained investment, policy reform, and stakeholder collaboration to strengthen radiology practice in Nigeria.



Emuoghenerue, who currently serves as Head of the Department of Radiology at Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) and a Clinical Lecturer at Delta State University, Abraka, noted that adopting international standards in radiology and improving medical education are crucial steps toward advancing healthcare delivery in the country.



According to her, radiology remains a critical pillar of modern medicine, aiding accurate diagnoses and facilitating effective treatment decisions.



She emphasized that her years of experience as a consultant radiologist and medical educator have shown that continuous professional development, proper funding, and collaboration are vital to sustaining quality service delivery.



“As a radiologist entrusted with the duty to save lives, I make it a priority to stay updated with the latest research and best practices in the field. Regular training, reading, and collaboration with colleagues from other specialties help ensure that my reports are accurate and relevant to patient care,” she said.



Emuoghenerue underscored the role of research and innovation in improving medical outcomes.

She highlighted that radiologists must not only interpret images but also contribute to knowledge advancement through collaborative studies and publications.



Speaking on the challenges affecting radiology in Nigeria, she called for government intervention through better funding of medical schools, residency programs, and healthcare institutions to address manpower shortages and improve facilities.



She further urged policymakers to create laws that guide and standardize radiology practice in line with international norms.



“Government needs to improve funding for medical schools, higher institutions, and residency training programmes to address the chronic manpower shortage in the health sector. Also, better remuneration and working conditions comparable to global standards are essential to curb the ongoing brain drain,” she stated.



She emphasized the importance of public awareness and stakeholder sensitization on the roles of different professionals in medical imaging.



She cautioned against misconceptions that often blur distinctions between radiologists, radiographers, and other health practitioners.



On collaborative efforts, she advocated multi-disciplinary locum practices among physicians in different specialties to expand patients’ access to quality healthcare.



Emuoghenerue is a seasoned radiologist, clinical lecturer, and researcher with nearly two decades of experience in medical practice.



She is deeply committed to advancing radiology education, promoting global best practices, and improving healthcare delivery through training, mentorship, and research.