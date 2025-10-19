Man escapes death as gunmen kill mother, two sisters in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Tragedy struck in Anambra State as a man, Ifeanyi Emmanuel Nwafor, narrowly escaped death when gunmen opened fire on his family, killing his mother and two sisters.

The yet-to-be-identified assailants — suspected to be either hired assassins, kidnappers, or insurgents — ambushed the vehicle conveying Nwafor, his mother Mrs. Ngozi Nwafor, and his sisters Miss Martha Ogochukwu and Miss Uchenna Mary Nwafor, and shot repeatedly at them.

The incident, which occurred at Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Thursday, August 1, 2024, left residents in shock and mourning.

Eyewitnesses said the gunshots attracted passersby and sympathizers, who rushed to the scene and took the victims to Chibuenyim Hospital and Maternity, Oba, where medical personnel confirmed Ngozi, Martha, and Mary Nwafor dead on arrival.

The only survivor, Ifeanyi Emmanuel, reportedly sustained injuries and remains in critical condition. The tragedy leaves him as the sole surviving member of his immediate family, having lost his father years earlier.

Medical experts at the hospital issued three separate death certificates confirming the deaths of the victims, all natives of Ebiaji community in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, but residents of Anambra.

According to the hospital records, the victims were brought in around 11 p.m. on the fateful night and were certified dead due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, had recently told journalists in Awka that the command had “nipped in the bud” cases of kidnapping, murder, assassination, and insurgency since his assumption of office late last year.

However, Thursday’s incident has sparked renewed concerns about the state’s security situation.