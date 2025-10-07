Legendary Foreshore inducted into NBCC

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Legendary Foreshore International Limited, a frontline construction and real estate solutions company with operations in Nigeria and Ghana, has been formally inducted into the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC.

The development, achieved under the stewardship of the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Victor Ojonugwa Ameh, marks what industry observers describe as a strategic step in strengthening the firm’s international profile while deepening its contributions to innovation and sustainable growth in the built environment sector.

The NBCC, regarded as Nigeria’s foremost bilateral chamber, provides a critical platform for businesses to connect, collaborate and drive trade relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. The chamber’s recognition of Legendary Foreshore underscores the company’s growing reputation as a trusted player in construction, real estate, and infrastructure development.

According to the NBCC, Legendary Foreshore earned the induction based on a proven track record of excellence spanning more than a decade. The company has successfully executed landmark projects across Nigeria and Ghana with a consistent emphasis on quality, integrity, and innovation.

Other factors highlighted include its alignment with the chamber’s mission of bilateral growth, its embrace of sustainable construction practices such as solar-powered developments and smart-home technologies, and its strong economic impact through job creation and local capacity building.

Under Mr. Ameh’s leadership, Legendary Foreshore has positioned itself as a company with a global outlook. The firm is currently pursuing strategic partnerships to leverage British expertise, technology, and finance to drive new housing and infrastructure solutions.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Ameh described the induction as both an achievement and a call to greater responsibility.

“Being inducted into the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce is not just a recognition of where we are, but also a signal of where we are going,” he said. “At Legendary Foreshore, we are committed to building trust, value, and legacy. Through this platform, we look forward to stronger collaborations, access to global opportunities, and contributing meaningfully to the future of construction and real estate in Nigeria and beyond.”

With the NBCC platform, Legendary Foreshore is expected to broaden its network of international partners while reinforcing its role in shaping sustainable communities and driving economic growth.