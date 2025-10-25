Oramah to speak at NBCC dinner

…as Fashola chairs

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Immediate Past President and Chairman of African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank Prof. Benedict Oramah, would speak on the theme: “Unlocking Africa’s Future: Trade as the Engine of Economic Competitiveness”, while Former Governor of Lagos State & Federal Minister, Works & Housing Babatude Fashola, would chair the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC Presidential Inauguration Dinner of its 19th President and Chairman of Council.

The event is scheduled to hold on October 24, 2025 at the Eko Convention centre in Lagos.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Vice President & Chairman of Programmes Committee, NBCC Mr. Tajudeen Ahmed, said that the event which is co-hosted by Nigeria and the United Kingdom would have in attendance stellar audience that reflects the tradition of the NBCC and also the gravitas of the President, someone who has different tentacles in different segments of the Nigerian economy.

He said that the chamber which presently has over 20 committees and sectoral groups is ready for the green paper, Invest 2035, released by the United Kingdom government last year October, focusing on eight sectors of the economy, the United Kingdom, finance, technology, education, and water view.

Ahmed added that the chamber would be inducting a few patrons on the day of the event.

He said: “Our President and Chairman of Council – Prince Abimbola Olashore as he steps into a new chapter of service calls on relevant stakeholders of the Nigeria and UK business community to collectively strengthen trade, deepen investment, and shape a future of shared prosperity.

Also speaking, Acting Director General of the NBCC Ms. Adaobi Onyedum, said that the event would bring together business leaders, investors, policymakers, and key players in trade and investment, in alignment with the Chamber’s mission to promote and expand business opportunities for its members and prospects.

She added that diverse audience, including elected officials, business executives, industry professionals, and other eminent personalities from across sectors are expected at the event.

Onyedum said: “The goal is to strengthen ties among Nigerian and British organizations, both members and non-members, while fostering new avenues for partnership and sustainable growth.

“We have members cut across practically every sector of the economy and membership is open to practically everybody. So that diversity, gives us an opportunity to ensure that every activity that we’re performing is actually impacting on one sector of the economy or the other.

“What also is very interesting and instructive is the fact that you see the diversity in terms of the orientation of the individuals that are involved with the running, the smooth running of the chamber, which is the ex co-members, the chairman, the vice chairman, members of all the committees, among others.

“And we’re doing this to ensure that we’re able to propagate and push the frontiers of business within Nigeria and beyond, particularly as it affects Nigerian and British trade. And we’ve continued to do this over the last few decades and we’re very confident that as we continue to support the government initiating, the private sector initiating, we’ll continue to grow and improve the economy of Nigeria as we move ahead into the years and decades ahead.”