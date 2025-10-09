Lagos restates zero tolerance for illegal buildings at Trade Fair Complex

Lagos State Government

The Lagos State Government has restated its zero tolerance for illegal and unapproved buildings within the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, saying such developments pose serious risks to public safety.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state government had recently demolished illegal structures in different parts of the state including around the trade fair complex.

NAN also reports that the demolition exercise around the trade fair area had been perceived as targeting particular ethnic group by some aggrieved residents.

Olumide however said that the government’s enforcement was backed by the Supreme Court judgment of 2003, which empowers states to control physical developments within their territories, except in areas under exclusive federal use.

He also said that the state government’s stance was in line with its mandate to ensure a safe, orderly and sustainable physical environment, as provided by the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Act of 1992 and the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of 2019.

The commissioner, therefore, gave all developers and occupants within the trade fair complex a two-week deadline to regularise their building approvals with the ministry.

According to him, the exercise at the trade fair complex is not about land ownership or title but about ensuring that all buildings have valid planning permits.

He cautioned some political actors, especially those from the south-east, against misrepresenting facts and using ethnic sentiments to discredit the government’s enforcement efforts.

The commissioner stressed that the ongoing action was not targeted at any group but part of a wider exercise to maintain order and public safety across Lagos.

Olumide listed places where illegal structures had also been removed to include Pelewura Market, Bombata Market, LSDPC Ilasan Estate, Otumara in Ebute Metta, Alaba Rago, and Oluwole Market.

According to him, these areas are largely occupied by different ethnic groups.

He noted that other states such as Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo had also carried out similar demolitions to enforce urban renewal and flood control measures without ethnic bias.

”It is therefore wrong for anyone to attach ethnic meaning to the enforcement in Lagos. The actions of the state government are always guided by law,” he said.

He urged all residents and stakeholders to support the government’s efforts to achieve a safe, well-planned and sustainable city for everyone.

(NAN)