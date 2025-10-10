Lagos Assembly celebrates Obasa’s 10-year Speakership with ‘Unity Edition’

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has announced the commencement of the 2025 edition of the annual Speaker’s Game, tagged “Unity Edition,” celebrating a decade of impactful leadership of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa and fostering collaboration among the state’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs.

According to the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mr. Abiodun Orekoya, the Speaker’s Game, which began in 2020, has evolved into a major platform promoting fitness, friendship, and teamwork across all arms of government.

“This year’s edition, the ‘Unity Edition’, is designed to consolidate the peace and cooperation being enjoyed within the Legislative Arm and strengthen ties across MDAs”,he said.

Scheduled to hold between October and November 2025 at the Assembly Complex, the games will feature 32 male football teams and 16 female football teams, alongside events such as volleyball, table tennis, snooker, tug-of-war, Ayo Olopon, draught, ludo, PlayStation contests, and other side attractions.

Orekoya emphasized that the 2025 edition aims to promote healthy living, sportsmanship, and gender inclusion, while also serving as an empowerment platform through the distribution of Ounje Obasa, a welfare initiative linked to the Speaker.

He noted that the games would deepen collaboration among Lagos workers, strengthen inter-agency relationships, and celebrate the resilience and commitment that define Lagos’ public service.

“The Speaker’s Game has grown beyond a sporting event, it has become a unifying force symbolizing leadership, shared purpose, and institutional harmony.

“Now in its 10th year, the event continues to reflect the vision of the Lagos State House of Assembly under Speaker Obasa: to make Lagos not only the Centre of Excellence but also a model of cooperation, inclusivity, and human capital development.”, he said.