Kuda preaches customer satisfaction at maiden CX conference

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Financial technology, FinTech, firm Kuda, has restated its commitment to placing primacy on customer experience, CX, and safety over profits.

The firm made the point at its maiden CX conference held in Lagos on Thursday, October 9.

The theme of the conference was “Building a CX-Driven Culture: Our Shared Mission”.

At the conference, while speaking on ‘The Future of Customer Experience in FinTech: Bold Moves, Real Results,’ Ovie Adasen, Kuda’s Vice President, Operations, said: “CX is not a slogan. It’s a slogan that pays off in loyalty, referrals and lifetime values.”

He stressed the need for interaction with customers to move from transaction to relationship, service to experience, and speed to personalisation.

Adasen said at Kuda, staff and agents must be bold, use data, and deliver results, but never forget to include empathy in customer experience.

Earlier, in her welcome remarks, Elizabeth Ekanem, Kuda Head of Customer Experience, said the conference marks the start of a new chapter, “where technology, empathy, and operational excellence come together to create experiences that don’t just meet expectations but truly delight our customers.”

“Building a CX-driven culture is more than a theme for this conference — it’s our shared mission.

“For too long, customer experience has been seen as the job of one department. But at Kuda, we believe it should drive every decision, every process, and every interaction across the business,” Ekanem added

A highlight of the CX conference was a panel that interrogated “The Human-AI Collaboration in CX: Turning Challenges into Possibilities”.

The panellist were Judith Azi, Country Director, Cenoa; Oluwanifesimi Obisesan, Unity Bank, and Glory Olamigoke, Product Development, Kuda.

