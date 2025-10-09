Humans can make CX better with AI – Ogundeyi, Kuda boss

From left: Manager, Product and Process Operations, Kuda, Anietie Victor; Head of Customer Experience, Kuda, Elizabeth Ekanem; Country Operations Manager, Cenoa, Judith Azi; Product Manager, Kuda, Glory Olamigoke; Group CEO, Kuda, Babs Ogundeyi; Head of CX at Raenest, Adaeze Nwachukwu; Vice President of Operations, Kuda, Ovie Adasen, and Unit Head, Service Innovation and Total Quality Assurance, Unity Bank, Oluwanifesimi Obisesan, at the maiden Kuda CX Conference in Lagos on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Although artificial intelligence, AI, holds so much promises, especially in the financial technology, FinTech, sector, humans still have a role to play in bringing soul to customer experience, CX.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Kuda, Babs Ogundeyi, said this at the firm’s maiden CX conference held in Lagos today, Thursday, October 9.

According to him, AI is not coming for the jobs of those that are willing to learn and embrace change.

Ogundeyi said: “When we were starting, I vowed that there will be no CX centre. That was the thought. But we learned very quickly that we cannot do without CX; we cannot do without people.

“There’s been a lot of talk about AI. It’s a tool. Yes, there will be new ways of doing things. But the world we belong to is of humans. So, AI is not coming for your jobs. It’s coming for something.

“However, you must be willing learn, progress, embrace change, understand the power of what you can do with the role you have been given. Then, AI will be very beneficial.

“So, embrace it. Well done to everybody that made this first CX conference possible. It is a way to learn from each other, because CX is becoming very important. Especially at Kuda. Thank you to every participant, and the speakers.”

Speaking earlier during her welcome remarks, Elizabeth Ekanem, Kuda Head of Customer Experience, said: “For too long, customer experience has been seen as the job of one department.

“But at Kuda, we believe it should drive every decision, every process, and every interaction across the business.”

The conference also had a panel session that had Judith Azi, Country Director, Cenoa; Oluwanifesimi Obisesan, Unity Bank, and Glory Olamigoke, Product Development, Kuda, as panellists.

