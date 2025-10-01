Kogi community decries exclusion from state oil producing commission

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

‎The people of Omabo community in Ibaji Council area of Kogi State have decried their exclusion as Member of the Kogi State Oil Producing Commission set up by the state governor, Usman Ahmed Ododo penultimate week.

‎‎The community described their exclusion as a great marginalization, urging the governor to remedy the situation by doing the right thing.

‎‎President of Omabo Youth Diaspora, Ajodo Destiny made the community’s position known on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

‎‎”We wish to commend the effort of His Excellency, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, most especially on the establishment of the Oil Commission and the appointment of Ibaji indigenes into the commission.

‎‎”However, we wish to respectfully remind His Excellency that at the initial declaration, the oil communities in Ibaji Local Government Area were identified as six (6), namely: Omabo, Odeke, Echeno, Ihile, Obale, and Anocha. During the recent appointments into the commission, Omabo community was unfortunately left out without a representative.

‎‎”Your Excellency, Omabo is the custodian of Oil Well 4 (commonly known as Location 4) in Ibaji Local Government Area. This community has historically defended and safeguarded the well over time. In the spirit of fairness, justice, and inclusiveness, we humbly appeal that Omabo community be given due representation in the Oil Commission of the state.

‎‎”The people of Omabo strongly believe in the vision and leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, and the progressive values of the All Progressives Congress (APC). We are confident that our appeal will receive favorable consideration.

‎‎”On behalf of Omabo Youth Diaspora, we also express gratitude to Rt. Hon. Comfort Enwuchola Egwaba for her unwavering commitment in ensuring the oil bill was successfully passed. Our statement would not be complete without appreciating His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, for his tireless effort in making sure Kogi State was officially recognized as an oil-producing state.

‎‎”We remain hopeful that with the consideration of our appeal, the Omabo community will gladly continue to stand in support of the administration of His Excellency, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, and the APC.”