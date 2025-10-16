Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga’s body arrives in Nairobi

Kenyan Police officers removes supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga from his official residence in the Karen neighbourhood of Nairobi on October 15, 2025 as they demand information before the death of Raila Odinga was announced. Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has died at the age of 80 during a health visit to India, local police said on October 15, 2025. Odinga was the perennial opposition figure of Kenyan politics, running unsuccessfully for the presidency on five occasions, most recently in 2022. He remained a dominant force, able to rally huge numbers, particularly from his native western Kenya. (Photo by Kabir Dhanji / AFP)

The body of revered Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga arrived in Nairobi on Thursday from India where he died of a suspected heart attack.

A large crowd gathered at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to greet the coffin, AFP reporters said.

Odinga died of a suspected heart attack while visiting a health clinic in southern India on Wednesday.

President William Ruto has announced seven days of national mourning for Odinga, who ran unsuccessfully for the presidency five times but played a major role in Kenyan politics over several decades and was a figurehead for large swathes of the population.

Odinga’s body was due to be taken to parliament, with public grieving spaces set up around Nairobi before a state funeral service on Friday.

The body will then be moved to western Kenya where Odinga was born and enjoyed great support. A burial service will take place on Sunday.