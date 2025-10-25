Kano Hisbah cancels planned wedding between TikTokers

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Hisbah Board has cancelled the planned wedding between the popular TikTokers, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda.

The Hisbah Deputy Commander, Sheikh Mujahideen Aminuddeen, who confirmed the development, said the decision was reached after an investigation revealed that the TikTokers lied that they were in love with each other to evade legal consequences or actions from a magistrate’s court.

Recall that the duo was charged in court by the Kano State Films and Videos Censorship Board over viral videos it termed as “indecent”.

Recall the court had ordered that the Hisbah Board facilitate the wedding of the duo within 60 days or they be returned to the court for conviction where such arrangement could not be achieved.

Sheikh Aminuddeen said Hisbah halted the wedding arrangements as it is that the duo had not shown high sense of commitment to tie the knot and to avoid a forceful marriage that would not last.

According to him, “From the beginning, what we understand was the court ordered that Hisbah facilitated the wedding between the TikTokers based on the love that they told the court exist between them and their intent to marry each other. That was what the Executive Secretary of Censorship Board, the prosecutor, court officials and the duo made us to understand.

“After our investigation, we discovered that the proposed marriage was not based on mutual understanding but rather an attempt to evade legal consequences. They told us it was just for entertainment and content creation but no love affairs between them.

“The board, therefore, resolved to cancel the wedding to avoid forceful marriage that would not last.

“The matter will now be referred to the court for appropriate action,” the Deputy Commander, Sheikh Mujahideen Aminuddeen however stated.

Earlier, the TikToker, Idris Mai Wushirya had told newsmen in the state that he had told the court that the viral pictures were pre-wedding pictures as they planned to marry each other.

He said he told the court that for fear of being remanded in prison custody or imprisonment by the judge.