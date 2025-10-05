Kano anti-graft agency probes alleged diversion of N4bn Dala Inland Dry Port funds

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has commenced investigation into allegations of diversion of over N4 billion state funds linked to the Dala Inland Dry Port project.

The funds were reportedly meant to provide infrastructure support for the project.

Confirming the development, PCACC Chairman, Saidu Yahya, said the investigation into the matter has reached an advanced stage.

“Yes, we received petitions from the public on the alleged diversion of over N4 billion of Kano State funds into the Dala Inland Dry Port.

“So far, persons of interest have been invited; one of them was arrested and later released on bail after giving vital information. Investigation also revealed that one of the parties is now in Yola, Adamawa State,” Yahya said.

He added that the matter would be charged to court once investigations are concluded, noting that a prima facie case has been established.