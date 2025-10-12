Just In: Renowned activist, Abiodun Aremu is dead

By Victor Ahiuma-Young
Renowned activist and Secretary of the Joint Action Front, JAF, — the umbrella body for pro-labour civil society organizations — Abiodun Aremu, is dead.
Although details of his death remain sketchy, reports indicate that Aremu was knocked down by a vehicle while crossing the road to his residence in Ota, Ogun State, around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
He was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors made efforts to resuscitate him with oxygen, but he was later confirmed dead.
According to sources, Aremu will be buried on Monday morning.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.