Just In: Renowned activist, Abiodun Aremu is dead

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Renowned activist and Secretary of the Joint Action Front, JAF, — the umbrella body for pro-labour civil society organizations — Abiodun Aremu, is dead.

Although details of his death remain sketchy, reports indicate that Aremu was knocked down by a vehicle while crossing the road to his residence in Ota, Ogun State, around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

He was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors made efforts to resuscitate him with oxygen, but he was later confirmed dead.

According to sources, Aremu will be buried on Monday morning.