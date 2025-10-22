Abiodun Aremu was a revolutionary per excellence – Osun civil societies

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun Civil Society Coalition (OCSC) has described the late Comrade Abiodun Aremu popularly known as ‘Aremson’ as a veteran comrade who fought in the democratic struggle, labour movement, and revolutionary movement for the benefit of all.

Aremu was killed by a hit and run car on his way home last week Sunday in Ota area of Ogun State.

Meanwhile, during a candle light procession and Tribute night on Tuesday held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, activists converged at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park to pay their last respects.

Speaking, Chairman of the OCSC, Comrade Waheed Lawal said that Comrade Aremu was a man of many parts who had contributed to the development of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

According to him, ”Comrade Aremu was a veteran of the democratic struggle, the labour movement, and the revolutionary movement. Comrade Aremu’s presence was felt everywhere, and the only thing we can do to immortalize him is to make sure that we continue the struggle that he lived and died for.

“Comrade Aremu was a man of many parts; he contributed to the development of Osun State and every other state in Nigeria.

“He deserves more than what we are doing. We are only doing what we are doing now to show appreciation for what he has been doing and did until he passed away.”

Also, Osun State Co-ordinator of Amilcar Cabral Ideological School -Movement (Acis-M), Comrade Akin Gofment said that Aremu was a voice and action in unison behind the struggles waged against misgovernance , corruption, underfunding of education among others

He disclosed that during his life time he remain committed to the campaign against US economic blockades on the Island of Cuba. And the liberation of saharawi Rebuplic, from Morocco’s domination.

According to him, Comrade Aremu was a detribalized Nigerian like one of his hero, Fela Anikulapo, he would always illustrate from economic point lines to shut every tribal and religious division.

The procession commenced from OCSC office at Odi-Olowo through Olaiya, MDS and terminated at the Freedom Park where late Aremu’s comrades shared tributes about his life times.