Judith Audu’s Productions,  Switch Visuals Productions join forced for  upcoming Afrobeats feature movie , ‘EVI’

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria’s Judith Audu Productions and Switch Visuals Productions have partnered to produce a female-led Afrobeats feature film titled ‘EVI’.

The movie, written and directed by Uyoyou Adia, tells the story of Evi-Oghene Donalds, a talented music star who must confront the harsh realities of the music industry after her record label cuts ties with her. With the help of her loyal friend and a troubled manager, she fights to reclaim her voice and rebuild her identity.

The movie explores themes of truth, resilience, and representation, shining a light on the untold struggles of women in the music industry. The film is set to release in the second quarter of 2026 and is backed by CCHUB in partnership with Africa No Filter, which is supported by the Gates Foundation.

According to Judith Audu, the collaboration marks a bold step in Nollywood storytelling, shining a dramatic light on the world of Afrobeats and the untold struggles of women in the music industry.

‘It also highlights the rise of women leading Nollywood’s creative frontlines.

“This is for every woman who’s ever been told to shrink herself just to fit in,” said Audu.

“EVI is a bold, unapologetic story that proves women can rise above challenges and thrive on their own terms. We believe it will strike a chord with audiences everywhere.”

This is the second collaboration between the two companies after the six-episode series ‘Hustle’. There are plans to expand their partnership in 2026.

Speaking in the same vein, founder of Switch Visuals Productions and global travel entrepreneur Damilola Osikoya

Said that she has always been passionate about stories that move across borders.

‘EVI is entertaining, but it also carries a message about truth, resilience and representation. This collaboration gives us the chance to bring that message to life in the best way possible, she added.