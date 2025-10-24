Itsekiri group calls for recognition of Delta state ethnic map

By Jimitota Onoyume

Itsekiri Progress Club , IPC, a body of prominent Itsekiri Leaders , has called on Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic groups to accept the original boundary demarcations in the ethnic map of Delta state as the way out of the reoccurring tension between them and the Itsekiri ethnic nation.

A statement signed by Chairman of the IPC, Dr. Tosan Popo and the Secretary , Mr. Godwin Oris Okotie , said the ethnic map of the state clearly defined the boundaries of the various ethnic groups in the state, stressing that the boundary dispute among the three ethnic groups would not be there if the ethnic map demarcations of the state were respected.

“The Ethnic map of Delta State clearly defines the boundaries of each ethnic group, including Itsekiri, Urhobo, Ijaw, Isoko, Ndokwa, Ika, Anioma, and Oshimili. We urge all parties to respect these boundaries and work towards peaceful coexistence. In the Ethnic map of Delta State, we have clearly delineated 3 Council Areas exclusively for the Ijaws (Burutu, Bomadi and Patani), 8 Council Areas exclusively for the Urhobos (Uvwie, Udu, Sapele, Okpe, Ethiope West, Ethiope East, Ughelli North and Ughelli South LGAs) and 3 Council Areas for the Itsekiris – Warri South, Warri North and Warri South West LGAs) respectively “, the statement read.

The Itsekiri Leaders said the request by a group , Urhobo Renaissance Society, URS, to governor Sheriff Oborevwori to convoke a meeting of traditional rulers of the three ethnic groups to resolve the tension generated by the dispute could only be appropriate when recognition is accorded the Delta state ‘s map of the ethnic groups showing the boundary demarcations.

“We appreciate the Urhobo Renaissance Society’s (URS) recent appeal for peace among traditional rulers in Warri by way of a request to his Excellency, the Governor of Delta State and also to the Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, to initiate an interface and conversation with Traditional Rulers laying claim to various territories/kingdoms within the larger Warri territory.

“Ordinarily, we of the Itsekiri Progress Club ought to have embraced the peace overture with all intent and purpose. It is however, a general norm that peace can only be achieved on the platform of equity and justice. While the appeal is right and proper on the surface, it begs the bigger question of defining peace.

“It is in this regards that the Itsekiri Progress Club, wishes to state her position that the elusive peace within the larger Warri territory can only be attained when the intertwining tribes are ready to accept the truth and return to the original template of territorial boundary delineation as ably and proactively captured by the Delta State Government and the Nigerian Boundary Commission. Brokering peace over a dinner table of injustice will be worse than the intended purpose. Peace without justice means ignoring or glossing over important issues, which can lead to future conflicts”, the body said.

“In addition, there are various judgments at the highest cadre of justice that have been delivered ad infinitum regarding the ownership and overlordship of Warri Kingdom and the Itsekiri homelands comprising Warri South, Warri North and Warri Southwest LGAs.

Before some emerged from the rough corners of consciousness, the entire landscape known and called Warri had a customary overlord and customary tenant system, with each one living in mutual coexistence and the later paying its dues as provided by the law. This was how justice and equity laid the template until Satan became a politician.

It is not at noon that a man will discover if he is a woman!

“It is essential to respect these decisions and avoid attempts to annex or claim territories that don’t belong to you. The various attempts to annex Itsekiri lands are the major threat to peace in the Warri Federal Constituency today.”, it added..

The body also called for respect for the Itsekiri monarch, saying it was denigrating to address him as Olu of Itsekiri , the way some persons were allegedly doing.

The group further noted that Itsekiri people are peace loving.