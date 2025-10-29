Igbo Elders, Ohanaeze renew partnership for unity, development

Ohanaeze hails President Bola Tinubu for honouring Nwosu.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC) Worldwide and the Great Igbo Achievers Initiative have expressed optimism that their renewed collaboration with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide will strengthen unity and accelerate the development of Igbo land and its people both at home and in the Diaspora.

The elders’ groups, in a joint statement after a delegation visit to the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, at the organisation’s headquarters in Enugu, said the partnership marks a “renewed spirit of cooperation among leading Igbo institutions committed to cultural preservation and socio-political advancement.”

The delegation, led by Prof. Chinedu Nebo, paid the visit to seek Ohanaeze’s support for the upcoming Igbo Achievers Legacy Day Celebration.

Expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, UNIEC described the session as fruitful and reaffirmed confidence in the leadership direction of Senator Azuta-Mbata.

“The United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC) Worldwide and the Great Igbo Achievers Initiative express profound gratitude to the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, and the entire Ohanaeze leadership for the warm reception and exceptional hospitality accorded to the UNIEC delegation during their official visit,” the statement read.

Prof. Nebo, speaking on behalf of UNIEC, lauded Senator Azuta-Mbata’s “exemplary statesmanship and unifying leadership”, noting that the renewed synergy between Ohanaeze and other Igbo institutions would promote cohesion and inspire collective progress across Igbo communities.

“We remain deeply appreciative of the courtesies accorded us and the fruitful discussions held. The details of these deliberations shall be duly conveyed to our respective Boards and General Assemblies for appropriate consideration and follow-up action,” Nebo said.

He also extended prayers for divine wisdom and strength for Senator Azuta-Mbata as he continues to lead efforts to unify and reposition the Igbo nation.

The meeting, according to both parties, symbolizes a new phase of collaboration aimed at fostering unity, promoting Igbo heritage, and advancing shared development goals among Ndigbo globally.