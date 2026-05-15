We won’t allow any attempt to pull Uzodimma down – Ohanaeze youths 

Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

By Emmanuel Iheaka



OWERRI – The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide has vowed not to allow any conspiracy aimed at pulling down the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

In a press conference in Owerri on Friday, the National Publicity Secretary of the wing, Mazi Chika Adiele, who was flanked by the entire executive, said Uzodimma has continued to distinguish himself as a courageous and visionary leader in steering the affairs of the Progressive Governors Forum.



The youths stated that Uzodimma has also maintained an outstanding leadership roles and contributions toward the progress and unity of Ndigbo.



They urged APC governors in South East not to yield themselves as tools for what they described as pull-him-down mission.



The youths submitted that it is time for Igbo leaders to unite, speak with one voice and stop undermining or betraying fellow brothers and sisters for personal or political gain.

“The National Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Wing, Worldwide wishes to formally reaffirm our total and unwavering support for the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, over his outstanding leadership roles and contributions toward the progress and unity of Ndigbo.



“As the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodimma has continued to distinguish himself as a courageous and visionary leader who has consistently placed the interest of the Igbo nation first in national discourse and political engagements.



“We commend Governor Uzodimma for the strategic roles he has played in stabilizing and repositioning Ohanaeze Ndigbo while promoting peace, unity, inclusiveness and purposeful leadership among Ndigbo both at home and in the diaspora.



“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide strongly believes that this is the time for Igbo leaders to unite, speak with one voice and stop undermining or betraying fellow brothers and sisters for personal or political gain. In particular, we urge governors from the South East not to lend themselves as tools for outsiders seeking to undermine the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma at the National level and ultimately divide the cohesive Igbo leadership architecture that Senator Uzodimma has worked hard to build over the years.The pull-him-down syndrome should not be allowed to rear its ugly head in Alaigbo at this critical time in the nation’s political calendar.



“We therefore urge all Igbo political stakeholders and leaders to close ranks and work collectively with Senator Hope Uzodimma in advancing the political relevance, unity and rightful position of Ndigbo within the Nigerian political structure and leadership system”, the group stated.