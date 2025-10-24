‘I don’t understand the greed’, Lady calls out Airbnbs for declining early bookings ahead Detty December

Enitan Abdultawab

Popular podcaster, Sofi has bemoaned the refusal of Airbnb organizations to accept her booking ahead of Detty December.

As the year gradually reaches its end, Nigerians and tourists from diaspora are already making plans to come into the country for all funfair, visitation and travels of sorts.

When they start coming in, they are always in a need for accommodation, mostly short homestays for a limited period of time.

The short-lets usually range from cozy cottages to fancy penthouses, and even massive and spacious duplexes and many others.

However, Sofi, on the latest episode of her podcast AmITooLoud, opened up on her experience while trying to book a space for herself via several Airbnb company.

She lamented that Airbnb companies told her that her same thing: booking cannot be made until when the market value would look like in December.

She said, “I am going to be back for Detty December back in Nigeria, and I am trying to get an Airbnb.I reached out to several of them and they all say the same thing – You are not gonna be able to book right

now. We are going to cancel it because we are going to raise the prices.”

The lady perceived this as a greed because she would not be rewarded for an early booking but would have to wait till December to struggle to get a space like other people who order late bookings.

“I cannot book yet because you want to see what the price market looks like when everyone starts coming in by December. So, you are going to wait and not reward me for being early like most places around the world would normally do? How is it that not insane?”

Detty December is a festive period, usually between mid-December to the first few day of the following year.

Some TikTokers have equally taken to the comment section to analyse the podcaster’s protests.

@papi_chulo said that : Lagos greed is crazy and the fact no one is seeing and saying it is crazy. You are increasing prize because people are coming.

@Moláyọ̀ bemoaned the other side of Detty December and wrote that : I hate what detty december has done to lagos. it makes absolutely no sense to jack up prices of rides, food, housing, activities etc., because business/individuals want to EXTORT people. it’s so annoying and im so over it.

@REBELLION , however, commented that : but wait oh, is there anything wrong there, that I don’t want to sell or render a service given market analysis and desire to get the best price for m’y good or services, is that not what business is and how the market works, Abi na me get bad mind ni.

@MsBeccaaaaEno also suggested that: October is too late, it happens everywhere in the world. Lets of festivals, be factual sis, try Rome in summer and around easter and this is me who also lives abroad.

@Tolani also said that : Having dynamic pricing for peak periods is very normal in any country. Hotels

have it, Airbnb’s do it, airlines do it. It’s not greed, it’s capitalism.

Vanguard News