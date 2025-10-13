Growth Nutrients: What nutrients should be in your 4-6-year-old breakfast

By Chioma Obinna

Hello there, amazing parents! Let’s take a brief look at DHA and learn everything you need to know about this essential nutrient for your children.

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid that is essential for the development and function of the brain, eyes, and nervous system. It is especially critical throughout early life, when these systems are actively expanding and maturing. Here are some crucial aspects to consider about DHA

Brain Development: DHA is a major component of the brain, accounting for approximately 97% of the omega-3 fatty acids present. It promotes the growth and development of brain cells, which is necessary for mental tasks such as learning, memory, and concentration. Fun fact: A one-year-old’s brain is already 72% the size of an adult’s! Wow! Isn’t this amazing? Also, a five-year-old child’s brain already accounts for 90% of an adult’s brain! This means only one thing: the brain grows and develops rapidly during the first five years of life. Consider how difficult it would be to catch up on development if all of the necessary resources were unavailable. DHA is a nutrient which supports optimal brain development.

Eye Health: DHA is also present in high concentrations in the retina of the eye. It helps maintain healthy vision and supports proper eye development in infants and children. It also reduces the frequency of visit to the eye doctor.

Sources of DHA: The primary dietary sources of DHA are fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines. These fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, including DHA. Other sources include algae-based supplements and fortified foods like certain brands of milk, yogurt, and baby formula.

Breastfeeding and DHA: Breast milk naturally contains DHA, making it an excellent source for infants. If you’re breastfeeding, it’s important to consume enough DHA-rich foods to ensure an adequate supply for your baby. If needed, your doctor may recommend DHA supplements.

Formula Feeding and DHA: Many infant formulas are now fortified with DHA to mimic the levels found in breast milk. If you’re formula feeding, look for brands that include DHA in their formulations. Always consult with your pediatrician to ensure you’re choosing the right formula for your baby’s needs.

Supplements: In some cases, your child’s doctor may recommend DHA supplements, especially if your child has dietary restrictions or doesn’t consume enough DHA-rich foods. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any supplements. Remember, a balanced diet is key!

Along with DHA, make sure your child is getting a variety of nutrients from fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. In conclusion, DHA is a vital nutrient for your child's brain and eye development. By incorporating DHA-rich foods into their diet and following your healthcare provider's guidance, you can support their growth and give them the best start in life.