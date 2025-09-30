Gov Nwifuru, CDS Musa, Keyamo, Sen. Kingibe, Dangote, Tonto Dikeh, others honoured in Abuja

In recognition and appreciation of selfless service, patriotism, contributions to the security, peace and unity of Nigeria and overall wellbeing of humanity, some government officials, entrepreneurs, movie personalities, climate change activists and philanthropists, were on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, honoured with Nigeria’s Pride Awards at a ceremony that took place in Abuja.

The Awards was organized by First Green White Resources (FGWR), publishers of African Leadership Scorecard Magazine and Nationwide Reports; and was chaired by Gen. Paul Boroh (Rtd), former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta/Coordinator of Amnesty Programme while the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris was Guest Speaker.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, was honoured in two categories as Best Governor on Road Infrastructure and Best Governor on Community Empowerment; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa- was honoured as ‘Shield of the Nation’ while others include Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo- Most Impactful Minister of the Year, Senator Ireti Kingibe- Most Grassroots-Oriented Politician of the Year and Dangote Group’s Head of Corporate Communications, Anthony Chiejina-Most Impactful Corporate Marketing Officer of the Year.

Others who received awards were Dr. Sarah Jibrin – Most Outstanding Female Politicians of the Decade, veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, in two categories for her philanthropic activities, Directors-General of NTA, Salihu Abdulhamid Damboos- Outstanding Leadership Award, Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Sir Jideani Agabaidu- Most Gender-Inclusive Chief Executive Officer of the Year; and Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), Hon. Rinsola Abiola- Exemplary Young Corporate CEO of the Year; as well as President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Dr. Emeka Rollers- Most Impactful Entertainment Personality of the Year, Dr. Queen Blessing Ebigieson- Most Outstanding Movie Producer of the Decade, Chi-Tola Roberts- Pillar of Support and Empowerment of Women in Agriculture, Hajia Mariam Aliyu Abdullahi (Jagaban Matan Zaria)- Champion of Hope for the Needy and Hajia Zainab Abdulrahaman- Outstanding human oriented public service award.

Speaking at the event, Ebonyi State Governor, Nwifuru, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike, praised the organisers and thanked them for honouring Nwifuru in two categories, a gesture she said was well deserved, in view of the massive transformation taking place in the State.

Prof. Umerurike said Governor Nwifuru has achieved massive development in the state within just two years and few months of his administration and transformed many communities, increased minimum wage to N93,000, empowered women and youths and provided water facilities, hospitals and other dividends of democracy across all senatorial districts. She urged Nigerians play their parts in nation-building, promising people that Governor Nwifuru has more to offer them in the years ahead.

The chairman of the occasion, Paul Boroh said Nigeria’s Pride Awards was a well-thought initiative to honour those who have served the nation well and contributed to nation-building. He commended the Chief off Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa for his efforts in rooting terrorism and other criminalities I the country and suggested that the awards be an annual event.

Minister of Information and National Orientation who was represented by the Director, Publications, Production and Documentation, Mr. Ibidapo Okunnu, praised CDS Musa for his patriotism and multi-dimensional approach in securing Nigeria. He commended the organisers of the awards for their commitment to the unity of Nigeria and for honouring citizens who have contributed t the development of the nation.

Senator Ireti Kingibe, while appreciating the honour done to her by the award, reiterated her commitment to the people of the FCT and promised to continue to provide quality representation at the national assembly by ensuring that rights of residents were protected through quality legislations while at the same time pledged to attract more projects from the federal government to make the city and satellite town better.

Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser to Aviation Minster said Keyamo was committed to ensuring continuous improvement of Nigerian aviation sector and airports, safety of air travelers and compliance to global best practices by airline operators and other stakeholders in the industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of First Green White Resources and Founder of Nigeria’s Pride Awards, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, said, although Nigeria is a country in need of quality leadership, many Nigerians are doing well and making the nation proud both at home and other parts of the world.

He said the idea behind the awards is to identify those good leaders, in the public or private sector, and honour them as a way of encouraging them to do more while at the same time, encourage others to wake up.

Ahaziah Suleiman, Chairman of the organizing committee, in his welcome remark, said Nigeria’s Pride Awards is a way of rewarding hard-work and patriotism, adding recipients are nominated through rigorous and painstaking process to ensure that only those who merit the honour are selected.

While NTA DG was represented by the Executive Director, Special Duties, Kalil Ibrahim, the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Dr. Abba Aliyu was represented by Engr. Dr. Sabo Mahmoud.

Also honoured were Emeka Duru- Most Impactful Movie Personality of the Year, Gloria Chisom Okafor- Best Movie Producer of the Year, Sandra Okunzuwa- Best Actress of the Year, Empress Njamah- Lifetime Outstanding Nigerian Actress, Hajia Rekiya Ibrahim Attah-Lifetime Motivational Personality in Movie and Entertainment Media Production, Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu- Outstanding Leadership Award, Emeka Okoye- Best Actor on Comedy, Etinosa Idemudia- Best Actress on Comedy; Chidi Anyanwu- Best Movie Director of the Year, Luchy Donalds- Best Motivational/Innovative Actress of the Year and Chief Honorus Obasi- Meritorious Corporate and Community Service Award.

Awardee corporate organizations were Dangote Group- Chief Cornerstone of Business in Africa; NTA- Best Television Station on Culture, Weather, Defence and Security Coverage; CLTC- Meritorious Long Service Award on Human Development; and Rural Electrification Agency- Most Improved Service Delivery Agency of the Year.

Highlight of the event was music and dance drama performances by FCT NYSC cultural group.